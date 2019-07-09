Priyanka Kaul July 09 2019, 12.47 pm July 09 2019, 12.47 pm

Kangana Ranaut’s filmography has quite lately been more of women-oriented roles than any other. Her last two projects Simran (2017) and Manikarnika (2019), had diverse characters yet had a woman in the headline. Besides the controversies, the movie even failed to impress at the box office. Her upcoming movie is Dhaakad, the teaser of which was recently released. The makers have now unveiled the first poster of the movie, with Kangana sporting an all new avatar.

However, this is not the first time that the actress has shot with guns. Kangana, who is currently promoting her movie Judgementall Hai Kya, played the role of a strong and demanding politician in her movie Revolver Rani (2014) as well. What the two movies have in common is the actress holds a gun in both her hands. While Revolver Rani was a black comedy, Dhaakad has a more serious tone to it.

Check out a still from Revolver Rani:

Talking about the lack of female-oriented movies being made, the director Razy Ghai said, “There is a big void when it comes to female-oriented action films. I haven't heard of a lead heroine in an out-and-out action entertainer in a contemporary space. That's why we wanted to explore this genre.”

The action movie will have a lot of stunts and the director is looking forward to getting professionals on board to be able to perform the same. He said, “I'm not a fan of gravity-defying action sequences, so we will show realistic action. Since the film has many action set-pieces, we are looking at stunt coordinators with different skill sets. We have already met action directors from Hong Kong and Thailand for the Gun Fu [a mix of guns and martial arts] sequence."

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently wrapping her schedule with Panga and following which, she will be headed to North India to shoot some parts of the movie. Locations like Thailand, parts of Europe, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been chosen to shoot a few other sequences of the movie.

The movie is set to go on the floors in early 2020 and is slated to release on Diwali.