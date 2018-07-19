Dhadak: 5 challenges that lie in the way of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's debut vehicle

Dhadak, a film that has been anticipated since its onset. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are marking their entry in Bollywood with this one and everyone is going gaga over it. It's just their first film and it looks like they have been gracing the screen for ages. We aren't talking about their acting prowess as they are yet to prove it, but we are talking about the fandom they are already enjoying. All this seems positive, but one cannot overlook the challenges that Dhadak has to face with its release.

The expectations from this Dharma productions' venture are high and so are the number of challenges lying ahead for the team. Read on.

1. The tag of a 'remake'

By now, we all know that Dhadak is the official adaptation of Marathi superhit film Sairat. The regional film was accepted by the audience with open arms and not just the Marathi cinema viewers, but also the ardent Bollywood lovers have watched Sairat and loved it. Hence a benchmark is set for Dhadak and unless the makers are able to hit the target, fate seems blurry for Dhadak.

2. Over 'exposure' of the cast

As said, Janhvi and Ishaan are already a known face among the audience. This was not the case with the stars of Sairat. Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar attained fame after the film made it to the theatres. And this unfamiliarity of the stars did do wonders for Sairat. We hope it doesn't turn out to be the opposite case with Dhadak.

3. Inevitable comparison with legendary Sridevi

No matter how much we want to avoid it, but Janhvi will get compared to her mother Sridevi and her acting skills too will go under the scanner once the film makes it to the theatres. We have already witnessed the specimen when the trailer of Dhadak made it to the internet. Sridevi has been the goddess of acting, and it is given that the same skills would be expected out of her daughter. So it's a big challenge ahead for Janhvi to meet up to these expectations of the audience.

4. Dharma Production’s 'dismal' record when it comes to remakes

Except for Agneepath and Ittefaq, it is a real task to name one remake produced by Dharma Production that has made it big at the box office. Say it Ok Jaanu which was a remake of Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani or Brothers which was a remake of a Hollywood movie called Warrior, all tanked miserably. So will Dhadak prove to be an exception? We guess we will come to know the same in a week's span.

5. The sword of 'Rs 100 crore'

Sairat, despite being a low-budget film with extremely lesser known stars, minted more than Rs 100 crore and that's huge. But will Dhadak follow the suit? We hope it does.

Dhadak makes it to the theatres on July 20.