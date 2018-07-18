Dhadak actors Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor turn goofballs as they don the caps of the paparazzi!

Marathi film Sairat's Hindi adaptation Dhadak is all set to release on July 20, 2018. With just two days left for the release, debutante Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have geared up to present their hard work to the audiences.

Dhadak is helmed by Shashank Khaitan, and produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. The Dhadak duo were in Delhi earlier on Wednesday for the promotions. From going street shopping at Janpath to indulging in pani puri shots, the duo made sure to make the most of their time together.

After a fun-filled hectic day, both Janhvi and Ishaan returned to the city later in the evening. While Janhvi donned a beautiful white dress and kept her hair open, Ishaan looked dapper in a sea blue coloured shirt and denim. But then apart from the usual fashion and couple goals, it was their goofy side which grabbed our attention. The Dhadak pair were trying their hands on being paparazzi for a day. Tasting the other side of the showbiz world and how! And not to miss their loud expressions.

Nevertheless, looking at these pictures, Ishaan-Janhvi surely had a fun time at the airport. See you at the movies guys!