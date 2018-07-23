Dhadak box office: Newbies Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s film has a steady first weekend

Shashank Khaitaan’s film Dhadak has surely come as a spring of fresh air with new budding talents Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kpaoor, who take you on an eternal love saga with pure honesty and dedication. The movie may not have managed to fully capture the essence of Nagraj Manjule's Sairat, but it is following the Marathi film's footsteps when it comes to the box office collection.

Dhadak which marks the Bollywood debut of Janhvi has won the hearts of the audiences with her stellar performance while Ishaan, who already proved his acting mettle with his first movie, Beyond The Clouds has also managed to impress the masses yet again.

The movie opened to Rs. 8.71 crore on its first day, saw a tremendous rise in the coming days with earning Rs. 11.04 and 13.92 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film has now has reached a staggering overall total of Rs 33.67 crore in just a span of three days.

For the uninitiated, Dhadak has even dethroned Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt’s 2012 college drama Student Of The Year to become the highest earning opening day collections by a flick starring newcomers.

While Dhadak managed to rake good numbers in its first weekend, we are waiting to see if it will pass the crucial Monday test.