Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan opens up on comparisons with Sairat

Dhadak starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor is all set to hit the screens on July 20, 2018. The movie is a remake of 2016 release Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The original film was directed by Nagraj Manjule, while the Hindi remake is helmed by Shashank Khaitan who has directed Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrers Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania earlier.

Recently, Shashank met the media to talk about Dhadak. When he was asked if he was skeptical about remaking Sairat as the movie didn’t only attract Marathi speaking crowd, but others too. “Everyone in Maharashtra has definitely seen it. Not many people outside Maharashtra have seen it because that’s what even when box office was revealed it has done Rs. 85 crore to Rs. 90 crore in Maharashtra and about Rs. 5 crore outside. So yes, there are a lot of people who know about Sairat, but I don’t think so everyone has seen it,” Shashank said.

“My intention to make this film was never the fact that Sairat has done Rs. 100 crore in Marathi, the Hindi film should do Rs. 200 crore because if I was chasing box office, after the success of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun, Alia and I could have just made Dulhania 3 and made a lot of money. The idea was to tell the story. This story impacted me and I wanted to tell the story in my own language. The day I chose to make it I knew there is going to be a section which is going to hate me, there’s going to be a section who would say aapne hamare Sairat ko barbaad kar diya hai (You have ruined Sairat). I was completely aware of it. I was ready for that and I am still ready for it. But, when I see my film what I have made I am extremely proud of it. I am very sure people who see it will see my sincerity and honesty of the subject I am dealing with. But, if they still choose to criticise me, very welcome, and if they praise me, very welcome. I am just a storyteller, I am going to tell my story, and people are open to their opinions,” he added.

So when probed him that he was basically prepared for the comparison, he said, “120 percent! The day I chose to make it I was very sure it will happen. The day we decided to retain two songs we knew it the comparisons are going to happen. But, the thing is you are always compared. When I made Badrinath Ki Dulhania it was compared to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, when I made Humpty it was compared to DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge), if tomorrow I make a warrior film it will be compared to Baahubali. Today Raju Hirani (Rajkumar Hirani) has made Sanju it will be compared to other biopics. You cannot fear, we are storytellers, we have to tell stories, some stories are original, and some stories are inspirations. I am not scared of any comparison, but I am really hoping that I have made a good film and people appreciate that. My take away will be if people don’t like my film then I will sit and see where I have done the mistake. I am not worried about comparison, I am going to only worry about if I have made a good film or a bad film that’s what I am focused on.”

Well, it will be interesting to see the response Dhadak gets when it hits the screens.