Dhadak: Here’s what the audience feels about Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s chemistry

The much-awaited trailer of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Dhadak was launched a couple of days ago. The trailer has received a tremendous response and people just can’t stop praising the two leads. We did a Twitter poll asking the tweeps as to what they feel about the chemistry between Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, giving them options between ‘Hot Fire’, ‘Just Breezy’ and ‘Icy Cold’. And they chose to respond amazingly well.

Well, the results are and out looks like Ishaan and Janhvi’s chemistry has fairly impressed everyone. We had asked people if the chemistry is ‘Hot Fire’ or ‘Just Breezy’ or ‘Icy Cold’. Well, surprisingly no one feels that the chemistry is bad as the ‘Icy Cold’ option has received zero votes. Talking about the other two options, both of them have received 50% of votes.

Dhadak is a remake of 2016 release Marathi flick Sairat. The movie was a super hit at the box office. The Ishaan and Janhvi-starrer will also have a Hindi version of the blockbuster song Zingat. We got to see a glimpse of the track in trailer of the film.

Looks like Ishaan and Janhvi have captured the heartbeats of all, with the trailer itself. For the rest, we will have to wait for the movie to release.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Dhadak is slated to hit the screens on July 20, 2018, and we simply can’t wait for it.