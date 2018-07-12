Dhadak: How Janhvi Kapoor came back to work soon after mom Sridevi's death and impressed director Shashank Khaitan

Debut film is special. Pretty sure Janhvi Kapoor is going to cherish it for the rest of her life. But deep down her heart, she will also remember it as a journey that could have been more beautiful, only if her mother Sridevi could be a part of it. Sridevi's untimely and sudden death took place on the 24th of February, in Dubai. While the entire nation mourned it for days, nobody could have been in more pain than her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. But Janhvi deserves all the applause for being a thorough, dedicated professional and coming right back to work.

"It was very important not just for me but for my entire team to isolate what had happened as a personal tragedy and get back to filmmaking in a professional way. Everything I felt at that point was dealt on a personal level. Credit to Janhvi and her family on how they dealt with it. When we came back on sets, it was really important that we focus on the film and not let it bog us down or do things differently because then we would be cheating the film," director Shashank Khaitan said at a press interaction, on this context.

"We were behaving the way we were earlier and trying to make things normal. We had a proper 12-hour working day when she returned and we didn’t make any special efforts to reduce the time or go slower," he added.

Janhvi surely found another family on sets. We can see how well she bonds with both Shashank and her co-star Ishaan Khatter.

More power to you, girl!