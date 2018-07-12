Dhadak: 'I do feel cornered and bullied at times', Janhvi Kapoor on nepotism debate

Nepotism, a word that will always be familiar to Bollywood. And now as Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor takes her first step to make a career in the filmy world, this word has come alive to haunt her.

Dhadak, starring Janhvi and Ishaan Khatter, makes it to the theatres on July 20 and naturally, people or rather aspiring actors are disappointed as they feel they have been robbed off a lucrative opportunity, thanks to the star kids’ starry status. But, at the same Janhvi argues that they as star kids too deserve a chance to prove themselves.

Zoom quotes her as, "I underestimated how angry people are. They are pissed off. But I can’t judge. I can understand where their frustration is coming from. It must be hard. I do feel cornered and bullied at times. Like, ‘why are you so angry?’ Maybe I suck, but give me a chance."

Further adding, "I feel a responsibility towards them as well. I understand that you feel like you have been robbed of an opportunity that has been handed to me. I’m sure there are people who are more talented than me, and more good-looking than me – I promise you there are. But I am not going to pass on this opportunity just because… (trails off). It’s a big deal for me. Why the hell should I give it up."

Okay then!