Dhadak: Ishaan Khatter aka Madhukar’s wish comes true, finally gets a puppy

A few days ago, the trailer of Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak was dropped. The movie stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. A dialogue in the trailer got special attention. It’s the part where Ishaan’s character Madhukar tells Parthavi (Janhvi) that he wants a pappi (kiss) but she understands it as a dog’s baby (puppy). Now, a video of Janhvi and Ishaan playing with a cute puppy has made it to the internet.

“Guys, I have news for you. Madhu ko puppy mil gaya,” says Janhvi as she holds up an adorable little Labrador in her arms. She makes a reference to the dialogue.

Ishaan and Janhvi are currently busy with the promotions of Dhadak. The actors found this cute puppy when they went on the sets of the show India's Best Dramebaaz. As revealed in the caption, this yet-to-be-named dog has been adopted by Janhvi and Ishan. All this is too cute for words.

Dhadak is a remake of 2016 release Marathi film Sairat which was a blockbuster at the box office. The trailer of the film had received positive reviews, but the recreated version of the song Zingaat didn’t receive a great response. People thought that the original one was much better.

While we have seen Ishaan’s acting skills in Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, it will be for the first time when we will witness Janhvi’s talent on the big screen.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the movie is slated to hit the screens on July 20, 2018.