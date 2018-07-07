Dhadak- Ishaan Khatter jumped into a lake and had no clue there were snakes in the water! WATCH VIDEO

Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter, besides being a young powerhouse of talent, is also a guy full of life who brings energy and laughter wherever he goes. That's complemented by Janhvi's natural sweetness. All the behind the scene videos of Dhadak are a proof of how much fun they had, along with director Shashank Khaitan. The latest one brings some more tidbits to our plates.

It so happened, that Ishaan was required to jump into a lake while filming the track Pehli Baar. It is after shooting that he came to know, multiple snakes were found in that lake!

Watch the video below to know what happened behind shooting the song!

Talking about the song, it is being loved by everyone. This is the third song from the movie. While the title track garnered a lukewarm response, the second one which was a Hindi version of the popular track Zingaat, got love and hate in equal measures.

Dhadak, which is both Ishaan and Janhvi's Bollywood debut, is the official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which was loosely based on William Shakespeare’s creation Romeo & Juliet. What we look forward to is whether it would cause the same emotional stir. The film is slated to release on July 20.