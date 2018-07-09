Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor and family seek blessings of the almighty – Watch video

Janhvi Kapoor's big Bollywood debut is all over the news these days and why wouldn't it be? It is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter marking her entry in Bollywood along with Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khatter. Hence, the excitement is at its peak.

The makers, as well as Janhvi's dear ones, do not want anything to go amiss with her debut and hence she paid a visit to Tirumala temple along with sister Khushi and dad Boney Kapoor, to seek the blessings of almighty, ahead of films’ release. We have stumbled upon a video of them exiting the temple.

Dressed in traditional, all three were completely in their element to soak in the blessings amidst the holy vibes. Watch the video below:

We love how Janhvi is turning out to be the mirror image of her mother.

Talking about Dhadak, the film will make it to the theatres on July 20. It is the official Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat that had won tremendous appreciation from all corners. Let’s see whether Dhadak is able to create the same magic or not! It is being produced by Karan Johar and directed by directed by Shashank Khaitan.

All the best to team Dhadak!