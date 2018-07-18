Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor looks straight out of a fairy-tale land in her PINK couture

Gone are the days when Bollywood actresses shied away from experimenting in the style department. Time and again, the gen-next stars have proved that they are here to rule the fashion charts and bring a fresh breath of new style trends. And out of the many, the Dhadak babe Janhvi Kapoor’s indo-western and desi outings have garnered the much-needed attention of the fashion critics.

And hey, trust us the style file of the young actress is supreme and how!

On her recent Dhadak promotions in the capital, Janhvi looked radiant yet again in baby pink as she glided like a princess. She wore a pink long skirt and a cropped plain sleeveless pink top, and draped an ankle-length embroidered pink shrug over her entire outfit which in fact, matched her skirt. She kept her hairdo simple in a bun and accessorised her look with pastel pink jhumkas and a kada in each hand.

Janhvi kept her makeup minimum and accentuated her cheekbones and lower-jawline. With two wonder-working hair flicks, her hairdo gave her face an elongated look.

Stunning and how, you are a true beauty Janhvi Kapoor!