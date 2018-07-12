Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in a slit dress and she is soon to rule the fashion charts

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.51 pm April 09 2019, 4.51 pm

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are all set to entice their fans with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. The film is an official adaptation of a Marathi hit movie, Sairat. The two are on a promotional spree for their film and we must say that these two debutants are going the extra mile to ensure their film makes a mark. The pair hasn't allowed the heavy showers in Mumbai or the incessant travelling to slow them down. The two have been looking splendid in all their outings, especially Janhvi. The girl has been her stylish best, bringing out the best traditional outfits for her promotions. But wait… Thursday saw a very different Janhvi. She ditched her desi avatar and flashed a dreamy western look.

Sridevi’s daughter made us ogle at her as the lady opted for a lavender strappy-cum-ruffled slit dress from the house of Prabal Gurung pre-fall 2018 collection along with a pair of Louboutin heels. The shiny crystals embellished heels matched and looked stunning with the colour tone of her dress. Janhvi seems to have perfected this look to the T. She chose to keep her tresses in a cute pony (check), hoops earrings (check), subtle makeup (check) and of course the grin (check), Janhvi was a delight to look at.

Ishaan Khatter's style quotient too wasn't too far behind. He wore an olive green tee with black pants and a jacket to warm it up.

But apart from the fashion in focus, a look at these pictures will help you understand how Janhvi loves Ishaan's company and both can't stop blushing when they're together. It could well be an indication of their chemistry in the film.

For this promotional style score, the duo gets a brilliant score of 8.5/10. All thanks to Miss Kapoor.