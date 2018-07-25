Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor’s debut leaves Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in tears

Janhvi Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of her debut film Dhadak. The film is having an impressive box office run and of course, debutante Janhvi is overwhelmed with the response her film is garnering. Talking about the same, the actress recently revealed how her family reacted to her big screen debut.

"Khushi was crying. She looked at me and said, 'Why are you worrying?' and then started crying again,” the young actress told Hindustan Times.

Her father, Boney Kapoor, was also in tears after attending the first screening of Dhadak. “Papa actually saw the film a month ago, and as soon as the screening was over, he went to the temple. That night he came to my room and held me tight and started crying," she added.

When asked whether she would want to work in any remake of her mother Sridevi’s hit film, Janhvi exclaimed that it’s ‘daunting to even think about it’ as the responsibility then would be ten times more. “I need to first prove myself to be deserving of such a great opportunity,” she quoted.

The film, which is creating waves at the box office, also stars newbie Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Karan Johar.