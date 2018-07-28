Dhadak maybe a hit but is unlikely to match Sairat’s windfall

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are ruling the heart of box office with their debut Bollywood venture Dhadak. The movie, which is a remake of National Award winning Marathi film Sairat, may have received mixed reviews, but has already crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in its first week, with is a huge feat for a movie with newcomers. However, now the pace has slowed down. A major credit for the same also goes to the low collections in the states of Maharashtra and Punjab.

We got in touch with trade analyst Girish Johar and he touched upon both the aspects. “The film did well this week and survived Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: Fallout on Friday and collected roughly around 2.50 crore which is good for a newcomer. Karan Johar has introduced two new stars who are here to stay,” he said.

“Dhadak is an official remake of Marathi film Sairat which was a hit and people loved it and it was expected that the film won’t receive that good response here in the Maharashtra region. Whereas in the Punjab territory, the film had two regional release and the regional film has good dominance in the region,” Johar further stated.

Well, Sairat resonated with the masses, given its subtle yet strong take on casteism and the way the leads were unknown faces with a raw charm. Dhadak, on the other hand, was made on a larger scale and for a wider audience, which retained the theme and major plot points, yet glossed over the grittier aspect. However, even Karan Johar, the producer of the movie accepted at a recent event that Dhadak is just a homage to the cult movie. “Dhadak can never be a patch on Sairat. But we are fans who wanted to pay a homage to Nagraj Popatrao Manjule’s brilliant creation,” said the filmmaker.

Talking about Dhadak, the film opened on a good note with Rs 8.71 crore, and overtook the first-day collection of Student Of The Year to become the highest opening Bollywood film featuring newcomers. According to a report in Box Office India, the film bagged 50 crore in its first week and looks will have a decent run at the box office and will have a decent life time collection of around 70 crore which is very good when it comes to to debutants.