Dhadak mints 8.71 cr on Day 1, breaks THIS record

The highly anticipated Dhadak with debut pair Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter has hit the big screen and day one points to a promising journey for the film. According to Box Office India, the film has minted Rs. 8.71 crores on its opening day with estimations suggesting that it is likely to touch the 20 cr mark over the first weekend. Dhadak marks the Bollywood debut of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter and Shahid Kapoor's half-brother.

Dhadak’s day one collection has not only ensured that the film has begun on a firm footing, it has also broken a 6-year-old record. The film witnessed the highest opening day for a film featuring newcomers. Up until Friday, the honour was held by another Karan Johar film Student Of The Year (2012). SOTY went on to make 7.52 crore on its first day at the theatres. The opening day figures of this Shashank Khaitan directed film make it the eighth best this year beating films like Raazi and Parmanu. Shashank Khaitan has also helmed other hit films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Dhadak, which is the official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat also stars Ashutosh Rana, Kharaj Mukherjee and Aditya Kumar.