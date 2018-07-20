Dhadak quick movie review : Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor leave a strong and lasting impression

Adapted from the super successful Marathi flick Sairat, all expectations are pinned on Dhadak which stars newbies Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in it.

The movie, which is directed by Shashank Khaitan is set in Udaipur and depicts the blossoming romance between Madhukar (Ishaan) and Parthavi (Janhvi). The huge status divide between the teen lovers causes major trouble in their lives. Will they manage to fight against all odds or will they succumb to the familial pressures? The first half is pretty decent with some good performances, great music and of course the sizzling chemistry between the fresh pair.

Ishaan proved his acting mettle in his first film, Beyond The Clouds, so his power-packed performance in the first half of Dhadak doesn't come as a surprise at all. His comic timing is bang on, and so is his conviction. Janhvi, on the other hand, has a strong screen presence too, which is quite a surprise. It's impossible to take eyes off her.

While the first half of Dhadak has been all fun and breezy, things will surely get tense in the second half. We’re waiting to see how their love story unfolds further. Watch this space for the complete review.