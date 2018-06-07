Dhadak new poster: Ishaan-Janhvi’s vibrant love is giving us Ranveer-Deepika's Ram Leela vibes

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s is a debut everyone has been waiting for with bated breath. This is not just because of their star kid status, but also because Dhadak is a remake of the superhit Marathi movie Sairat. And now, after a few beautiful looks of the movie, here is a new poster that the makers have released. However, we can’t help but draw comparisons between this one and the poster of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela.

In the poster, we can see two young lovers putting colour on each other. It's a typical Romeo and Juliet setup and the lovers are lost in each other amidst loud festivities, while the world blurs behind them. Take a look.

And here is a still from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. The vibes are quite similar, don’t you think?

Well, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s scorching chemistry burned our screens back then. Can we expect the same from Ishaan and Janhvi? Given we know Sairat is loosely based on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, incorporating the sinister act of honour killing, it will be interesting to see how the two stars gel on screen.

Ishaan and Janhvi have been spotted quite a few times and rumours of them dating each other are also rife. We have already witnessed how good the two look together, and their on-screen love can be seen from the earlier posters. While we have no doubt their chemistry will melt our hearts, will they create the same magic as Ranveer and Deepika did? We have our doubts but have our hopes up too. We will find out on July 20th, when the movie will hit the screens.