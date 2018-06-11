Dhadak: Not just the trailer, even the Hindi version of Zingat will be launched today

We all are eagerly waiting for the trailer of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Dhadak. It wouldn't wrong to say that this film is one of the most anticipated films of this year. While we have seen the acting talent of Ishaan in Beyond The Clouds, it will be for the first time that we will get to witness Janhvi’s acting skills on the big screen.

Dhadak is an official remake of Marathi film Sairat. The movie was a super hit at the box office and the track Zingat from it was a chartbuster. Even after two years of the film’s release, the song is still loved by everyone. In Dhadak, we will get to see the Hindi version of the track which is choreographed by Farah Khan, and will be launched with the trailer itself.

A source said, "The track is both offbeat and commercial at the same time. When Karan saw the video, he instantly knew he wanted to show it at the trailer launch because it recapitulates the flavour of the movie. Janhvi and Ishaan look smashing in it. They have danced well, too."

However, a sad news is that, though the song will be launched along with the trailer, but it will only be witnessed by the media as of now. The track will be made available on the internet after a couple of days for the audiences.

We look forward to it.