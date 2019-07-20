Dhadak, a Hindi remake of a Marathi film, Sairat was released on July 20, 2018 and today it marks its one year anniversary. It garnered a lot of hype since it marked the Bollywood debut of our superstar Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the hawa-hawai queen, Sridevi. This was the second film for Shahid Kapoor's half brother, Ishaan Khatter. It was an emotional roller-coaster ride for all the film members since it released after Sridevi's death.
Karan Johar, co-producer cum mentor shared a heart-touching video on Instagram. The post has a video of Dhadak's trailer and the caption says, "It's one year already!! Two hearts, one heartbeat - that touched the hearts of many. This is what pure innocent love looks like, congrats to the entire team!".
Check out the post-
It's one year already!! Two hearts, one heartbeat - that touched the hearts of many. This is what pure innocent love looks like, congrats to the entire team!❤ #1YearOfDhadak @janhvikapoor @ishaankhatter @ShashankKhaitan @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial @ZeeMusicCompany
Beyond the Clouds star also penned down a heartfelt message and shared it on social media. The post features Khatter and his co-star Janhvi Kapoor along with the director. "Tomorrow marks one year of the theatrical release of Dhadak 😊 Major nostalgia ensues and will continue for the next few hours", wrote Ishaan.
Here's the post-
Tomorrow marks one year of the theatrical release of Dhadak 😊 Major nostalgia ensues and will continue for the next few hours. Thank you to @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan @janhvikapoor who have etched themselves into my life and my most prized memories forever.. and to the entire cast and crew without whom our film’s heart would not beat as it did.
Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak had achieved good numbers in the box office. The duo's response was well praised. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Kharaj Mukherjee, and Aditya Kumar.Read More