Suman Rai July 20 2019, 1.04 pm July 20 2019, 1.04 pm

Dhadak, a Hindi remake of a Marathi film, Sairat was released on July 20, 2018 and today it marks its one year anniversary. It garnered a lot of hype since it marked the Bollywood debut of our superstar Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the hawa-hawai queen, Sridevi. This was the second film for Shahid Kapoor's half brother, Ishaan Khatter. It was an emotional roller-coaster ride for all the film members since it released after Sridevi's death.

Karan Johar, co-producer cum mentor shared a heart-touching video on Instagram. The post has a video of Dhadak's trailer and the caption says, "It's one year already!! Two hearts, one heartbeat - that touched the hearts of many. This is what pure innocent love looks like, congrats to the entire team!".

Check out the post-

Beyond the Clouds star also penned down a heartfelt message and shared it on social media. The post features Khatter and his co-star Janhvi Kapoor along with the director. "Tomorrow marks one year of the theatrical release of Dhadak 😊 Major nostalgia ensues and will continue for the next few hours", wrote Ishaan.

Here's the post-