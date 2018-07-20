Dhadak Preview Inside Pictures: An excited Ishaan Khatter, an anxious Janhvi Kapoor, await the verdict

Dhadak has been making hearts beat, ever since its announcement. And why not? After all, it is a remake of Sairat, the celebrated Marathi venture which went on to win hearts, moolah, and accolades, even at the coveted National Awards. Also, it marks the debut of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, the two most awaited star kids to hit the big screen. And surely, we could spot their hearts fluttering and anxiety seeping, as they awaited the verdict at the preview of the movie, a day before the actual test.

Here are a few inside pictures from the preview-screening of the movie. We spotted an array of celebs. The director, Shashank Khaitan was spotted, along with Ishaan who was quite excited, and Janhvi who seemed a little nervous. We also spotted Boney Kapoor who had come to be with his daughter.

Ishaan was a goofball as always. Only Janhvi's face betrayed her emotions. We just wish Sridevi could have been there to witness her daughter making her big screen debut.

Will they make the audience's heartbeats tap? Let's wait for the reviews and audience reactions to pour in. It's a big day for Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, more so for the latter as Ishaan has already proved his mettle with Majid Majidi's international venture Beyond The Clouds.