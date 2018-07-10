Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are totally taming Mumbai rains!

It is that time of the year when Mumbaikars are strangely swaying between 'Ghar kaise jayenge?' and 'aaj bhajia pav khaye?'. The monsoon is on with its full force and anyone who tries romanticising it could be strangled to death. However, while we crib about having to go work early morning, these two youngsters seem to be enjoying rain to the fullest! We are talking about Dhadak stars Ishaan Khatter.

Ishaan and Janhvi are occupied with their film's promotions these days. The rains clearly can't dampen their spirit. We just got our hands on this video wherein they reach the venue all drenched, but are super happy about it!

Of course...if you don't do at least a little of rain dance, you are not filmy enough!

As it is, the newcomers have got the promotional etiquettes right. Ishaan is only one-film old (Majid Majidi's Beyond The Cloud) while this is only Janhvi's first stint with films. But they do get how crucial the pre-release period is. Apart from flaunting their camaraderie off the screen too, the duo is indulging in all things candid. This includes obliging fans for selfies, posing for paparazzi, sharing tidbits from the shoot, and what not?

Dhadak, an official Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, is set to release on 20th July.