Dhadak movie review: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor are mighty impressed with Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor

Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, a Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster, Sairat is all set to hit the theatres five days from now. And needless to say, a major set of people are eagerly looking forward to watching the film, which marks the big Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter as the male lead. Considering it is a remake of Sairat, the expectations are even more. While we can't wait to see if the film will live up to all the expectations, Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, who watched the film last night at a special screening are mighty impressed with Janhvi and Ishaan performances.

Yes, Team Dhadak held a special screening for Janhvi and Ishaan’s family and close friends from the industry last night and whoever watched the film is in love with it. Check out what Anil and Sonam have to say about the movie:

Saw #Dhadak last night and all I have to say is #JanhviKapoor & @imIshaanKhatter both are already stars! Their innocence & love will steal your hearts for sure! Loved it!@DharmaMovies @karanjohar @ShashankKhaitan @ZeeStudios_ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 15, 2018

What a stunning debut @janhvikapoor so so proud! Moved beyond words. @ishaankhattar you are magnificent. And this is all thanks to @ShashankKhaitan who has brilliantly captured their innocence, vulnerability and strength! Stunned!!!!!! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 14, 2018

Well, after Sonam and Anil's review, our excitement is on another level now. We can't wait for Dhadak to release.