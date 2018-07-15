Dhadak screening: The Kapoor clan comes together once again to watch Janhvi and Ishaan's film

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak will release on July 20. The film’s trailer and songs have received thumbs up from the audiences and many are eagerly waiting to watch the film. The makers of the film organized a special screening of the film on Saturday night which was attended by many B-town celebs.

The reel life Dhadak jodi posed for the paps before the film's screening. The two were dressed up for the ocassion as Janhvi looked beautiful in her pink outfit whereas Ishaan looked dapper in his blue and olive green outfiit.

The Bollywood debutants seemed to share a joke as they were seen heading to watch the film upstairs. We too wanna know the joke Janhvi and Ishaan.

It was a special day for Janhvi and a proud moment for her father Boney Kapoor. Boney Kapoor was accompanied to the screening by his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Ishaan was all smiles for the lenses as he posed with his mother Neelima Azeem.

Varun Dhawan was spotted at the screening, all decked up in his shiny blue suit.

Need we say anything? Janhvi's chachu aka Bollywood's Jhakaas boy Anil Kapoor looked dapper in his all-black avatar at the screening.

While Anil chose to go all black, Sonam chose a similar shade to match with her father. The neerja actress looked beautiful as she was clicked while heading for the screening.

Just like the film's trailer launch, the Kapoor Khandaan was present to cheer for Janhvi Kapoor and celebrate her debut in Bollywood. Sanjay along with wife Maheep and son pose for the shutterbugs.

Actor Mohit Marwah along with his wife Antara Marwah strike a pose together after the film's screening.

Janhvi's cousin Rhea Kapoor too made her presence felt at the screening

Janhvi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor and her BFF Ananya Pandey strike a pose as they head to the screening.

Janhvi and Ishaan's mentor Karan Johar poses for the lenses in his usual pout mode.

Director R Balki along with his wife Gauri Shinde posed for the cameras as they make their way for the screening.