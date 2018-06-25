Dhadak: Shashank Khaitan is a troubled guardian to a mischievous Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

When young actors step into the industry, they bring with them zeal, talent and a lot of freshness. With Bollywood debutantes Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor promising top-notch performance in Dhadak, the excitement is at its peak. But these guys had a hell of a lot of fun too! We just came across this behind the scene video and thought of sharing the fun with you.

This video will give you a sneak peek into what would really happen on the sets. Shashank Khaitan also seems to have learnt the millennial's lingo and gave a quick test too.

Janhvi and Ishaan make for two great friends. If you haven't seen their photos, you totally should. They are these buddies who are always having some fun at work.

"She is a bit clumsy and unintentionally funny, which brings a smile on everyone’s face. Having said that, she is very dedicated, involved and sincere. She is as much in love with the film as I am,” Ishaan affectionately remarked about his pretty co-star, in an interview.

The trailer of Dhadak was launched on 11th June wherein fans also dropped in to witness the love. The film is set to release on 20th July.