Dhadak special screening: Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and more make it a star-studded affair

On Friday, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak makes its way to the thatres. They might just be the fresh couple Bollywood needs right now! With some more hours to go, makers kept a special screening for guests from the film industry. Filmmaker David Dhawan was present. We also spotted a bunch of pretty ladies including Neha Dhupia, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Neha Kakkar, and Sonakshi Sinha making their way to the screening.

And look who dropped in! It's none other than the evergreen beauty Rekha. She struck some poses too...Haha!

Madhuri Dixit was her usual smiling self.

Siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem too attended the night.

Here's another starlet Sara Ali Khan.

Here comes to-be-mommy Mira Kapoor. Mira was accompanied by Shahid Kapoor.

This man was probably the evening's most special guest. Janhvi Kapoor's dad Boney Kapoor isn't a very expressive person. But what a proud father he must have been!