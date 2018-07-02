Dhadak stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor turn the ultimate MILLENIALS for a magazine cover!

Newbies Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor have been in the headlines for their chemistry in their upcoming film, Dhadak. The two have been the talk of the town ever since they started shooting for the movie.

Now, they have graced the cover of the latest edition of Harper Bazaar’s magazine. With those curly hair and that innocent smile, Ishaan in a brown checkered suit is all things cute while Janhvi with her tresses swept sideways and her white top with red skirt is charming. While, we like how the two are looking, we think they could have got a bit more experimental with their postures, considering it was their first mag cover together. The two have played it too safe, we think.

Janhvi seems to be covering more than half of Ishaan’s frame in the picture and their pose seems pretty blah. Have a look at the cover picture here:

Presenting The Millennials. Our cover for the month features @JanhviKapoorOff and @imIshaanKhatter who are all set to take over our screens and hearts . The Dhadak stars interview each other on things they love the most—storytelling, film, and Instagram food videos. pic.twitter.com/kDOC4L6Eyv — Harper's Bazaar India (@BazaarIndia) July 2, 2018

Speaking of their movie Dhadak, Janhvi marks her big screen debut with this one while it is Ishaan’s second film after Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s flick Beyond The Clouds. Dhadak is the official Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on July 20, 2018.