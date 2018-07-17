Dhadak stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are giving us both fashion and couple goals!

Looks like the newbies Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming flick, Dhadak. From doing multiple interviews to city tours, the couple has had a hectic past few weeks. Currently, in Delhi, both Ishaan and Janhvi stepped up their fashion game.

Opting for a printed shirt paired with an off-white blazer and pants, Ishaan flaunted his guy charm while Janhvi looked pretty in a black printed crop top and skirt lehenga by Anamika Khanna. She kept her hair open and opted for a smokey eye makeup to complete her look. In all, the duo was dressed to T.

Must say the young pair is giving a tough time to all couples out there. As apart from bringing their fashion foot forward during the promotional spree, it's also their camaraderie which makes us go aww. For the couple’s latest style stint, it’s an 8.5/10. Well done!

Dhadak, which marks the debut of Janhvi is due to release in the three days. The movie, an adaptation of Marathi hit film, Sairat, has been helmed by Shashank Khaitan. the film is produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

See you soon at the movies darling.