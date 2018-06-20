Dhadak Title Track: A soul-striking melody with a perfect blend of Janhvi-Ishaan's chemistry

Dhadak’s trailer won hearts and how. In just a few weeks, the trailer has already crossed 30 million views and people cannot wait to see the kind of magic Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar will weave on the silver screen. Well, the title song from the flick is also out and we are quite impressed with its tune.

Must confess that Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan have made a good choice of retaining the original composers of Sairat; Ajay and Atul for the film’s music. The two have worked hard on creating a score for Dhadak that is soul-touching, folksy and melodious. Keeping with the theme of the passionate young love shared by Ishaan and Janhvi in small-town India, the title song goes like ‘Jo Mere Dil Ko Dil Banati Hai…Tere Naam Ki Koi Dhadak Hai Na’ and these lines melt your heart.

The song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, one of the most talented of lyricists in the country. Both Janhvi and Ishaan look like a dream in the song where we also see the adolescent love between the two. Atul Gogavale and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their voice to the title track and have sung it beautifully. And not to miss, we can go on and on about how stunning the cinematography is. Picturesque locales of Jaipur have been beautifully portrayed in the song that narrates the sweet love shared by the leads.

In a nutshell, the title track is all about; a perfectly love-struck couple in a folk-filled slow song.