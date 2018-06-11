Dhadak trailer: A promising remake with Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor at their best

And here it is! The much-awaited trailer of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak is here and we are absolutely impressed. The film piqued interest right from the time it was announced. And the posters that were released a few months back just added to all the excitement. We kept getting a glimpse into the film with every behind-the-scenes picture from the sets that made its way to social media for the past few months. And now that the trailer of Dhadak has been released getting us all excited.

Talking about the trailer, it is quite impressive with Ishaan and Janhvi putting their best foot forward. The chemistry between the two is surely one of the highlights of the trailer. The innocence and the charm that these two bring to film is worth watching. Further, we get a glimpse of the recreated version of famous track Zingat from the original film and it is quite entertaining. In all, the film looks promising and we are looking forward to watching it in the theatres.

Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Though the film is touted to be the remake of the film Sairat, but it is not. The director had once revealed it to PTI, "The basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another setup. It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story."

In an interview to DNA After Hrs earlier, Ishaan had also clarified that Dhadak is "adaptation and not a remake." The actor had also added that he’s “absolutely aware” that adaptations haven’t worked at the box office recently and had said, “But it depends on your intention behind directing a film. Director Shashank Khaitan understood that it’s such an important film for our country. Also, it is so easily adaptable to the different cultural milieu that it was important to make this film reach out to more audiences and he wanted to do it his way.”

The shooting of Dhadak wrapped in the month of April. The film is produced by Karan Johar (under Dharma Productions) and Zee Studios.