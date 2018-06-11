Dhadak Trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's film is already a hit among Twitterati

The much awaited trailer of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's film Dhadak is already out and we are quite impressed. Though Ishaan has already made his acting debut with Beyond the Clouds, Dhadak marks the Bollywood debut of both the stars. And well, looks like they have managed to win the hearts of all with their first attempt itself.

Though the lead pair of the original film, Sairat, was fabulous, Ishaan and Janhvi have done justice to the characters assigned to them. And that's what Twitter feels too.

Their fans are quite happy with the trailer of Dhadak and have all the good things to say about the couple.

Ishaan has huge potential to become an incredible actor if he makes the right movie choices. Already stole the show in the trailer for me. #DhadakTrailer — lost soul (@theClaiire) June 11, 2018

Ishan is so good! They didn’t really give jhanvi scenes where we could tell if she can act or not but she seemed good in the dramatic scenes #DhadakTrailer — miss king kong (@WastedHoe) June 11, 2018

#DhadakTrailer recalling #sairaat . Cried watching sairat... Danced watching #zingat. And i am sure ,will be crying watching #Dhadak , dancing watching #zingat. Thnks #JhanviKapoor and #IshaanKhatter for this beautiful movie. Thnks @DharmaMovies to recreate memories of sairat. — Ashutosh srivastwa (@Nawaab_saab_) June 11, 2018

Superb trailer.. Specially luved tu jaane na English version..😂 Don't @ me I haven't seen Sairaat #DhadakTrailer — EniGmouS... (@itsjayx__) June 11, 2018

Dhadak makes it to the theatres on July 20. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.