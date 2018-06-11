home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Dhadak Trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's film is already a hit among Twitterati

First published: June 11, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Updated: June 11, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

The much awaited trailer of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's film Dhadak is already out and we are quite impressed. Though Ishaan has already made his acting debut with Beyond the Clouds, Dhadak marks the Bollywood debut of both the stars. And well, looks like they have managed to win the hearts of all with their first attempt itself.

Though the lead pair of the original film, Sairat, was fabulous, Ishaan and Janhvi have done justice to the characters assigned to them. And that's what Twitter feels too.

Their fans are quite happy with the trailer of Dhadak and have all the good things to say about the couple.

Dhadak makes it to the theatres on July 20. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

#Dhadak #Ishaan Khatter #janhvi kapoor #karan johar #shashank khaitan

