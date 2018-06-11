Dhadak trailer launch: Karan Johar almost addresses nepotism while Janhvi Kapoor has a dream come true moment

It was an emotional moment for Janhvi Kapoor as she launched the trailer of her debut film Dhadak along with her co-star, Ishaan Khatter, director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar. The 21-year-old debutante faced the media for the first time and she fared exceedingly well, thanks to her family, who came in full force to be by her side on her important day so that she doesn't feel the absence of her mom and late veteran actress, Sridevi. The trailer launch turned out to be quite an event as a lot of interesting things were discussed. From Karan Johar almost addressing nepotism yet again to Janhvi and Ishaan talking about their first day on the sets, here is a compilation of quotable quotes from the trailer launch of Dhadak:

Karan Johar on nepotism, yet again:

Karan was asked about the responsibilities that he has when he launches star kids and he said that it is to make sure that they go ahead of their name. Hinting at the nepotism debate that started with actor Kangana Ranaut calling him “the flag-bearer of nepotism”, Karan said, “Nowadays, there is so much debate about the name, but people forget that even behind a name there is passion and hard work. It’s not easy to face the camera, to come in front of the media. They are kids. And we put a label to them. There is a word (nepotism), it has run for two years. I wouldn’t even name it because I will be promoting the same concept. I will just say that people are here not because of that name but because of their hardwork.”

Janhvi watched Sairat with mom Sridevi

Janhvi’s debut comes a few months after Sridevi’s sudden death at the age of 54 in February. She recalled watching Sairat (the Marathi blockbuster from which Dhadak is adapted) with her mom as she said, "I saw Sairat with mom at home and I remember telling her ‘I wish that this was my first film and I could do something like it’. Me and mom had this big discussion on how she wanted a role like this for me and then you (Karan) called and it happened,” Janhvi said at the event.

Karan talked about how he finalised Janhvi and Ishaan for Dhadak

Janhvi shared the tips that she got from her mom

Janvhi said, "Tips she has given me is to work hard and feel every emotion and I have tried to do that."

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest scoops and updates from B-town and tellyland.