Dhadak trailer review: Janhvi Kapoor puts our fears to rest

The first trailer of Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak is out and all our fears have been put to rest. JANHVI KAPOOR, CAN ACT!! Call Karan Johar what you may but the ‘flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood’ knows his audience and knows his stars. He knows that the industry kids grow up with some form of grooming, training and stardom around them. They handle the paps better, they face the media better and they handle their stardom better if and when it finally hits them. Ishaan Khattar has already proved his mettle as an actor after his more than impressive, award winning, debut in Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, hence the talent to look forward to with this trailer launch was Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s first born, Janhvi Kapoor. Also we are more than glad that we now have more to talk about than her many gym pictures that poured in every morning.

The Dhadak trailer, a Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairaat, opens light. The picturesque Rajasthan delicately introduces us to the two lead characters of the film Madhukar (Ishaan) and Parthavi (Janhvi). Kapoor has all the adaas in place not to mention the accent. Styled by the threads of Manish Malhotra, Janhvi’s Parthavi looks every bit the ethereal, affluent love interest to Ishaan’s simple Madhukar. Ajay-Atul’s Zingat cut across states and became a crowd favourite when it hit the airwaves in 2016, this time the words have a Rajasthani twang to them. Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya has done a fab job (yes we have heard the song) and we will keep the rest of the description for when the song drops in a couple of days.