Dhadak's title track: Ishaan and Janhvi are the most excited ones and we have PROOF

The much-awaited film of 2018, Dhadak, is almost nearing its release date, but before the release of the film, there are a lot many things that are keeping fans hooked to it. First, the teaser got us excited and then came the trailer of the film that looked quite promising. For Ishaan, it is his second film, but for Janhvi, it is her first and she definitely is looking forward to its release.

We are not excited for Dhadak’s title track which will be out today. Viewers are already being teased with the melodious tune of the title track. Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor left for Jaipur earlier today and from the looks of it, the lead pair of the film is quite excited for the song launch. These videos are a proof of how the two newbies are super excited to share their first song with all.

As seen in the above Tweet, Shashank Khaitan, the director of Dhadak, shared a video that sees Janhvi and Ishaan in a flight. While Ishaan is being all goofy, Janhvi is quite excited about the song launch. The video shared is actually very cute and will bring a smile to your face.

Not just this, seems like the promotional spree is making the cast of Dhadak, especially the director quite tired. And this Instagram story by Janhvi makes us believe the same. Have a look:

Anyways, we wish the team of Dhadak all the very best for the song launch.