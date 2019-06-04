Ranjini Maitra June 04 2019, 11.36 pm June 04 2019, 11.36 pm

Much was written about Dhanush when he made an impressive Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa. The film, also starring Sonam Kapoor, was a heart-warming love story that did not come to a sweet ending. But it left both the critics and the audience impressed. The Hindi audience definitely wanted to see more of Dhanush, which did not happen all these years. Finally, the actor is now on his way to appear in another Hindi film, directed by Rai once more.

Dhanush was in Mumbai to launch the trailer of his international debut The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir wherein he revealed about the film. "I'll be teaming up with Aanand L Rai some time. I will be doing a Hindi film, it'll be announced soon," he said. That's great news, right? Raanjhanaa, incidentally, will complete six years since its release this month itself.

"I was very fortunate to get a good script and an amazing director like Aanand L Rai. The film was well received, and I'm very thankful for it," Dhanush added.

Given that he is an extremely well-known face down South, Dhanush has been receiving offers from Bollywood for years now. But it took him a long time to sign one Raanjhanaa.

"In the last five years, there have been several offers but there was no script which excited me enough to want to do it - besides, it is quite an effort for me to speak and dub in Hindi! This was one script and character which I could completely relate myself to just from the brief that I was given. Kundan, the character I play, was so real, so raw and so different, which does not happen often. This is not easy for an actor to find and it was a script worth sacrificing anything for," he stated in an old interview, prior to the release of Raanjhanaa.