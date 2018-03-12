Dhanush to play Menstrual Man Muruganantham in PadMan’s Tamil version?

Balki's PadMan, starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, has been making moolah because of its content which focusses on menstruation in rural India. The film is based on a social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham from Tamil Nadu, who revolutionized the concept of low-cost sanitary napkin making machine. But it seems like Tamil Nadu is going to have their own version of PadMan soon. Reportedly, after producing the super hit movie in Hindi, Columbia Pictures is all set to bring the story in Tamil now.

If media reports are anything to go by, Kollywood superstar Dhanush would be essaying India's Menstrual Man Arunachalam Muruganantham in the Tamil remake of PadMan. The rest of the cast and crew details have not been unwrapped yet. Dhanush is currently busy with various projects like Maari 2, his Hollywood debut The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir and Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta.

Speaking on the movie, Balki in a recent interview said, “I opted for a very clean method of storytelling. The biggest adventure was Muruganantham’s. I did not have to add any drama, just some cinematic elements.”

He also said that he and Dhanush are in talks for a Tamil movie. So will he don the role of the director again in the Tamil remake of PadMan? We will have to wait for the answer as of now.