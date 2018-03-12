Dhanushs Hollywood debut The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir gets a release date

The makers of actor Dhanush’s first Hollywood flick The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir have announced that the film is set to get a summer release. The film will hit screens in Belgium and France on May 30, even as Germany will have to wait till August 6. Singer Amit Trivedi took to social media to state India’s date with the film on May 31. In India, the film will be screened in Hindi, English, and Tamil. Dhanush will be playing the role of Ajatashatru, a magician who goes on an adventurous journey in Europe.

This one 31st may release.. A post shared by Amit Trivedi (@ameet_trivedi) on Feb 21, 2018 at 9:44pm PST

Many foreign distributors have bagged the international rights for the film for various regions during the American Film Market in November 2017. The rights to Japan, Germany, UK, Italy, Malaysia, Singapore, Russia, Czech Republic, Spain and other regions were sold to various distributors at AFM.

The film is directed by Canadian director Ken Scott and is based on French author Romain Puértolas’ The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe. The novel was a best seller in 2014 has already been translated into 35 languages and sold in 36 nations.

Dhanush is presently working on a number of Tamil films in Maari 2 by Balaji Mohan. He’s also working on Gauthan Menon’s Enai Nokki Paayum Thota and Vetrimaaran's action drama Vada Chennai.

Here is the teaser poster of “the extraordinary journey of the fakir” .. my first English film. It’s been an extraordinary journey indeed. https://t.co/z3t92chRM2 .. THIS SUMMER. @LRCF6204 hope you guys like it. pic.twitter.com/gOBaCpeRWM — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 9, 2018

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is jointly being produced by Little Red Car Films, Brio Films, Vamonos Films, M! Capital Ventures, Impact Films, Aurora Global Media Capital, Scope Pictures, TF1 Studio and Aleph Motion Pictures.