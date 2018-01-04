Dharma goes overboard with selling Ishaan and Janhvi as a couple

Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother, Ishaan Khattar are all set to make their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak. While multiple stills from the film are doing the rounds, the chemistry between the debutants has already managed to impress fans. The duo have been busy shooting in Udaipur for most of December but are back in Mumbai to take a break. And the duo are taking a break and how!

Both Ishaan and Janhvi have been seen hanging around multiple locations in the city ever since their break began. From restaurants, to movies and family gatherings, the two are leaving no stone unturned to be noticed together. It would be safe to say – they’ve comfortable donning the ‘couple’ avatar. This over reeling of the PR machinery to make the two look at a pair may well be Karan Johar’s idea. The production house is known to go various lengths to sell their lead stars and in turn make fans want to see the so-called real-life couple on-screen.

‘Rumoured’ to be dating each other, Ishaan and Janhvi had been spending ‘quality’ time with each other’s families. The two, along with Ishaan’s mother Neelima Azeem, were spotted at a dinner hosted by Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput Kapoor at their residence in the last week of December. The family spent time together after watching Ishaan’s Beyond The Clouds a few days earlier. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor along with the duo were also ‘spotted’ after catching up a movie on Wednesday.

Ishaan Khattar is one of the most handsome amongst the new entrants while Janhvi is one of the prettiest in the next-gen bandwagon. Even if they were dating each other they surely don’t have anything to hide. Their chemistry is already being loved by fans.

Dhadak is the official Hindi remake of Marathi film, Sairat and is slated to release in June, 2018.