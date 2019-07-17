Ranjini Maitra July 17 2019, 5.57 pm July 17 2019, 5.57 pm

Hema Malini may have made a sweeping statement after retaining her Mathura seat at the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections but her experience with the actual broom remains limited. So when she decided to clean the Parliament premises during a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, it exploded on the internet. Meme machines couldn't resist themselves and soon, we had the veteran actor all over our Twitter wall in memes.

A Twitter user even decided to ask her husband Dharmendra whether, in real life, Hema ever picked the broom (and he wasn't definitely the only one, wanting to ask this). The veteran actor's response was genuine and pure gold.

"Haan films main, mujhe bhi anaadi lag rahi thi. (Yes, only in films. I also thought she was a novice)," he wrote, with utmost honesty, not knowing what would come next.

Haan films main , mujhe bhi अनाड़ी लग रहीं थीं . मैं ने मगर बचपन में , अपनी माँ का हमेशा हाथ बटाया है । मैं झाड़ू में माहिर था । I love cleanliness 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 14, 2019

While we have no idea what happened between the couple post Dharmendra's comments but it looks like Hema ji does know how to use that broom after all. Dharmendra didn't see this coming, but he clearly regrets writing what he wrote. He is also swearing by god, to never repeat this mistake.

Kuchh bhi keh baithta hoon ....... kuchh bhi KI bhawna ko.... . Kuchh bhi samajh baithte hain yaar log .....TWEET BADSHAH🙏.kuchh bhi kiya .....baat झाड़ू की bhi ....tauba tauba .....kabhi na karon ga 🙏हम का माफ़ी दई दो मालिक🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/sKwtMxA922 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 17, 2019

His response, however, won over his fans.