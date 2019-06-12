Ranjini Maitra June 12 2019, 11.01 pm June 12 2019, 11.01 pm

Many of us have been lucky enough to give our parents some 'first' experiences. Maybe the first flight, the first smartphone or the first ride in own car? It would inevitably remind you of the times in childhood when you got your hands on that one toy for the first time. It always led to a priceless smile, didn't it? Veteran actor Dharmendra having his first bite of a new kind of food is evoking similar feelings.

On Twitter, Dharmendra shared a photo of himself eating a croissant for the first time. 'Ate it for the first time, liked it a lot,' he writes. It looks like he was inside a cafe, and we wonder if the kids took him out for a treat. In case you didn't know, the actor owns a vastly spread farmhouse in Lonavla and spends a good time of the year close to nature.

The Deol family, including Sunny and Bobby's stepmother Hema Malini, shares a beautiful bond within. While people keep assuming whether there's plenty of warmth between the family members, Hema Malini says they have a beautiful bond.

Everyone wonders what kind of a relationship we (Sunny and I) are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary he (Sunny) is always there, along with Dharamji, especially when this accident happened. He (Sunny) was the first person to come and see me at home and he saw that the right doctor is there for the stitches that were done on my face. I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of a relationship we are having," she once told PTI.

Great relationships are as delicious as croissants, after all!