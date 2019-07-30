Antara Kashyap July 30 2019, 4.16 pm July 30 2019, 4.16 pm

Yesteryear's superstar Dharmendra just shared an adorable blast from the past! The actor took to Twitter to post a picture from the sets of his 1972 film Do Chor. What is interesting about the picture is NOT how amazing Dharmendra looks with a fake moustache and loud clothes, but the mother breastfeeding her baby. Calling her a 'hippie' mother, he commended her love and affection for her 'innocent' baby. He also called the duo, 'sun shine.' The mother was a part of the song Yari Ho Gayi Yaar Se.

The actor played a thief Tony, who the police employ to catch another thief. The film also starred Tanuja, a 'thief' taking revenge from wealthy men who robbed her family off their inheritance. In a world were public breastfeeding is hyper-sexualised and frowned upon, Dharmendra's tweet is a glorious reminder that broad-mindedness doesn't have an era.

Check out the tweet below:

Soooooooooo Affectionate 🤗 a hippy mother, with her lnnocent baby 👶 “ Sun shine “. We were together while shooting a song for “DO CHOR” pic.twitter.com/TKvjyxu4Ij — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 30, 2019

Dharmendra recently trolled his wife Hema Malini for her Swatch Bharat fiasco, where she was seen cleaning the Parliament with other politicians. When asked whether she has ever cleaned in real life, Dharmendra said, "In films." He also recently praised his son Sunny Deol, who rescued a Gurdaspur woman from a sex trafficking ring in Kuwait.

Check out his supportive tweet for son Sunny Deol:

नौकरी समझ कर फ़र्ज़ निभाना, सनी बेटे .God bless you 🤧 pic.twitter.com/axIJbuW7lQ — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 25, 2019

Dharmendra is very active on social media with 180K followers on Twitter. The actor keeps posting throwback pictures from his young days. He also has a colourful personality, a glimpse of which we get to regularly through his tweets. The actor was last seen in the 2013 film Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 with sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. The actor will next produce Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas featuring his grandson Karan Deol and directed by Sunny Deol.