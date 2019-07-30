In Com Staff July 30 2019, 10.48 am July 30 2019, 10.48 am

Cringe Pop: A tactic that uses overwhelming music that ignores beats and notes to paralyze the listener's perception of music. It's so bad that it's good and Dhinchak Pooja is The Queen of Cringe. The Selfie Maine Leli Aaj star is back with her new video titled Naach Ke Pagal. The literal translation to that name means - go mad dancing. But did we? We tried and failed... miserably. You'd have to be beat-deaf to enjoy this one because Naach Ke Pagal is the last word in congenital amusia. Frankly, we were a bit thrilled to have Pooja back since her rather under-powered performance at the Bigg Boss' house in 2017. Naach Ke Pagal is no Selfie Maine Leli Aaj which was a runaway hit on the internet and gave Pooja the attention she desired.

While content creators suffer to come up with quality content on the internet every day, Pooja's latest number has already attracted close to 3.5 million views on YouTube alone.

Dhinchak Pooja had been making 'music' videos since 2015 but 2017 was the year she went viral with videos like Selfie, Bapu Dede Thoda Cash and Dilon Ka Shooter. With close to 500 thousand subscribers on YouTube, Pooja became one of the key influencers on the internet.