Dholida BTS video: Garba was no cakewalk for Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain

Navratri is just around the corner and the dhol and the nagadas are already playing in our minds. Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer Loveyatri revolves around this nine-day fest. Without much of a second thought, the movie is packed with soulful music surrounding Navratri. Its first song Chogada was an instant hit. Well, to entice the audiences the makers had released yet another song titled Dholida which saw the leads looking beautiful on the screen and showing off their Garba skills.

Dholida song is hummed by many popular singers like Neha Kakkar, Udit Narayan, Palak Mucchal, Raja H and Tanishk B. But apart from the fact that the song is entertaining, we’ve got our hands on the making video of the song and we can affirm that a lot of efforts have been put in behind making this video. Right from the choreography, outfits to even the set, we loved how everything is to perfection.

Aayush and Warina danced their heart out in the song, but it required hell lot of efforts from their end to come out as convincing as Garba dancers like they are seen in the song.

Loveyatri is scheduled to release on October 5.