Dholida: Yet another Navratri special by Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s debut vehicle Loveyatri is totally living up to its festive name. After treating us with back-to-back hit numbers, makers have now dropped another song from the film. Titled Dholida, the song features the lead pair Aayush-Warina grooving effortlessly to the tunes of garba. Salman took to his Twitter account and announced the same.

The dance number, which is expected to be a hit this Navratri, features both the leads at their traditional best, swinging to garba beats. While it may lack the peppiness of Chogada, the colourful track with its lights and the lovely costumes is definitely a visual treat. The song seamlessly highlights the chemistry between Aayush and Warina, however, it lacks enthusiasm.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song features the vocals of Udit Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Palak Mucchal and Raja Hassan.

The film, which marks the fifth venture of Salman Khan Films, also features Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy in pivotal parts besides Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan's cameo appearances.

Helmed by Abhiraj Minawal, the romantic saga is scheduled to hit the screens this Friday, October 5 2018.

Stay tuned for more updates!