Dhoom Dhadakka from Namaste England: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Punjabi moves are on point

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen together on the big screen after a gap of six years in the movie Namaste England. The trailer and the songs of the film have been creating quite a good pre-release buzz. Both the stars have also been promoting the movie very well on social media. And now, the makers have released a new track from the movie titled Dhoom Dhadakka.

The music of the track is composed by Mannan Shaah and the lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar. It is a nice number with full-on Punjabi beats that will make you groove. But we feel that some lyrics of the song are a little offbeat.

However, Arjun and Parineeti surely save the song with their dance moves. Their energetic moves make us forget flaws. Both the actors have danced their heart out and the chemistry between them is also very good. After Namaste England, Parineeti and Arjun will also be seen together on the silver screen in YRF’s Sandeep Aur Piky Faraar. The movie, which is directed by Dibakar Banerjee, is slated to release in March next year.

Talking about Namaste England, the movie is directed by Vipul Shah and is slated to hit the screens on October 19, 2018. The movie will be clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bhadhai Ho and Sunny Deol starrer Bhaiaji Superhit.