Antara Kashyap August 01 2019, 1.05 pm August 01 2019, 1.05 pm

Actor Dia Mirza has announced on her social media handles that she and her husband, director Sahil Sangha are separating after 11 years of being together. The news broke out on Thursday morning when Dia posted a note on Twitter saying that the two are going on their separate ways after sharing their lives for more than a decade. The couple who co-owns a production company Born Free Entertainment tied the knot on October 18, 2014, in Delhi. They have co-produced the 2011 film Love, Breakups, Zindagi and the 2014 film Bobby Jasoos.

The actor shared a crisp but emotional note on Twitter stating that the two will continue to remain friends despite the separation and even though life might take them to different places, they are glad that they share a unique bond. The duo also requested the media and fans to respect their privacy. The statement also mentioned that none of them, or people associated with them will comment on the topic any further.

Check out Mirza's post below:

The separation comes as a surprise to many fans as not many days ago, the actor had posted a heartfelt post for her husband's birthday. She had called him "precious one" and wished him a happy birthday.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday precious one 💖 A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on Jul 15, 2019 at 7:46pm PDT

At a recent interview, Dia had expressed her wish to have children. However, she had revealed that she wanted to adopt children. “It’s a serious dialogue we’ve engaged in, but honestly, we haven’t arrived at any conclusion. But we would like to adopt children. There’s no uncertainty about that.” she had said to Deccan Chronicles.

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in the Zee5 original web series Kaafir with Mohit Raina. The 8 episode long series tells the story of a woman from Pakistan occupied Kashmir who accidentally crosses over to the Indian side and is held at the suspicion of being a militant. The show did well and Dia received acclaim for her work.