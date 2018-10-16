Bollywood Dia Mirza calls Sajid Khan obnoxious, extremely sexist and ridiculous Murtuza Nullwala October 16 2018, 4.39 pm October 16 2018, 4.39 pm

Thanks to the #MeToo movement, a lot of faces have been unmasked. Actor-filmmaker Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment by three women. Because of these allegations, he stepped down from the post of the director of Housefull 4 and even the actors of the movie were firm that they won’t be working with any offenders. Well now, Dia Mirza has spoken up about the allegations against Sajid. The actress had worked with the director in Heyy Baby in which she had a cameo.

While talking to India Today, Dia stated, "I was deeply disturbed. I agree that Sajid was obnoxious, extremely sexist and ridiculous. Even for me, the details of these accounts are beyond shocking. I have personally always have had a radar for such people. I have never invested in a relationship with such people even in the workplace."

The actress further revealed that she didn’t know that Sajid was capable of crossing the boundaries. She said, "We often brush off certain kind of behaviour. But I wouldn't have imagined that Sajid could be capable of doing this to a woman. I completely understand the shock people are feeling right now, but it would be unfair to say that the names that are coming out is shocking."

"It's a deeply bewildering time for a lot of people. I don't think anyone saw it coming. It is shameful that we didn't see it coming. Most are silent mainly because of the relationship that they share with these people," the actress added.

Dia also went on to say that many more like Sajid Khan will get exposed in the coming weeks. She said, "What this displays is our refusal to acknowledge how deep the culture of patriarchy runs in our society and workplace. Many names have come up in the last few weeks, which have not surprised women."

When she was questioned if she has faced any kind of sexual harassment, Dia said, "Fortunately, I have never been a victim of sexual harassment. But there have been instances where I have lost out on work or people have shown disinterest in working with me because I was unwilling to succumb to this unspoken understanding of patriarchy."