home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Dia Mirza is now a baby Rhino?

Dia Mirza is now a baby Rhino?

First published: July 24, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Updated: July 24, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

Dia Mirza is in the news once again and it’s not for her performance as Maanayata Dutt in Sanju. This time it has to do with a baby Rhino and before your brains goes galloping in the unsaid arena, let's halt you here. Dia is not actually turning into a baby Rhino on or off screen. Baby Rhino, however, has certainly been named after the actress. Cute!

The actress, who is also a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment, has been quite vocal about the animal issues and conservatism. Hence it was a delight when the news came in, that of a baby Rhino being named after her, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia.  

This is not the first time Dia has come forth to do her bit for the fauna. She has adopted two leopard cubs named Nakshatra and Ashoka from the Lucknow Zoo, after she came to know that their mother is named after her.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bollywood #Dia Mirza #Entertainment #Kenya #Ol Pejeta Conservancy #Trending #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All