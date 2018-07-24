Dia Mirza is now a baby Rhino?

Dia Mirza is in the news once again and it’s not for her performance as Maanayata Dutt in Sanju. This time it has to do with a baby Rhino and before your brains goes galloping in the unsaid arena, let's halt you here. Dia is not actually turning into a baby Rhino on or off screen. Baby Rhino, however, has certainly been named after the actress. Cute!

Thank you @OlPejeta for naming this beautiful baby after me!!! It means the world to me. Thank you Richard, Hamid, Sarah, Elodie, Yaqoob and team for this privilege 🙏🏻🦏 Visit #OlPejetaConservancy, take a pic with Dia and tag me! Win for the wild with @airarabiagroup :) pic.twitter.com/N1JlaHv1FD — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 22, 2018

The actress, who is also a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment, has been quite vocal about the animal issues and conservatism. Hence it was a delight when the news came in, that of a baby Rhino being named after her, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia.

This is not the first time Dia has come forth to do her bit for the fauna. She has adopted two leopard cubs named Nakshatra and Ashoka from the Lucknow Zoo, after she came to know that their mother is named after her.