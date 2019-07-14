Soheib Ahsan July 14 2019, 3.02 pm July 14 2019, 3.02 pm

It is a common thing for people to understand what their parents teach them much later in life, often after their parents have passed away. Dia Mirza has also been experiencing the same and has shared a new perspective she gained on the lesson. The actress posted a picture on her Instagram account where she talked about her father's lesson of living each day as your last. She further added that we should be patient towards others irrespective of their misbehaviour as it could be their last day as well. Talk about thinking profound.

Check out Dia Mirza's Instagram post below:

Dia was born to a German father and a Bengali mother. The two divorced when she was just four years old. Her mother later got married to a Hyderabadi man named Ahmed Mirza, whose surname became a part of Dia as well. It seems that Dia did learn a lot of important useful lessons from him.

On the work front, Dia was last seen portraying Sanjay Dutt's wife Manyata Dutt in Sanju alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Although she has not been seen on the big screen in 2019, she has been working and has appeared in a web series. She played the role of a Pakistani refugee mother in Kaafir. She is also set to play the role of Mughal Emperor Babur's sister Khanzada in a web series titled Moghuls. Speaking about her role, Dia had said that she is very happy to play the role of a respected and powerful lady who has been rarely talked about in history books.