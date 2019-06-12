Priyanka Kaul June 12 2019, 8.13 am June 12 2019, 8.13 am

Indian cricket team’s all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. “It was a great rollercoaster ride and a beautiful story but it has to come to an end. It was the right time to go,” he said at a press conference. It was indeed an emotional moment and the internet saw messages and posts flooding with love and wishes for the cricketer. Posts from cricketers and Bollywood celebrities alike came out, to give him a hearty farewell. Bollywood actress Dia Mirza shared a picture of her with Yuvraj and captioned it, “Yuviii! You will always be a fighter and a star. Wish you the best for your new innings.”

Yuviiii!!! You will always be a fighter and a star 🌟 Wish you the best for your new innings @YUVSTRONG12 ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/FjkY3epjqx — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 11, 2019

Dia‘s contemporary Preity Zinta, too, had penned a heartwarming note for the player. Yuvi was the captain of Zinta’s IPL team Kings XI Punjab and two have been good friends for years. She wrote “Dearest Yuvraj Singh... Wish you all the best in your life as you move forward. Thank you for those 'six sixes' and all those wonderful times and moments when you entertained us playing for India and in the IPL. Loads of love and good wishes always,” she wrote on her twitter handle.

Dearest @YUVSTRONG12 Wish you all the best in your life as you move forward 👍 Thank you for those 6 sixes 🏏 & all those wonderful times & moments when you entertained us playing for 🇮🇳 & in the IPL. Loads of love & good wishes always... xoxo 😘🏏🤗🏏 #Cricketlegend #friends pic.twitter.com/U0EpgKbx51 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 11, 2019

On the professional front, Dia Mirza will be seen in a web television series titled Kaafir and has been busy promoting it everywhere. Set in Kashmir, the series is about the struggle of a Pakistani woman who crosses the L.O.C in India with her daughter who are captured as militants.

"When I first heard a one-line narration from Siddharth Malhotra (producer of the show), my instantaneous reaction was 'you have to tell the story'. And then of course when I read the script that Bhavani Iyer (the writer) had written, I was blown away by how much humanity there was in the story," the actress said.

The first episode of the series is set to release on June 15, 2019.

